Washington Post Throws Cold Water on Michael Wolff’s Book

NEWSMAX – TODD BEAMON

The Washington Post threw cold water Wednesday on Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book that includes scathing information on President Donald Trump from former chief strategist Steve Bannon, saying in one report “the second-guessing of Wolff’s work has already begun.”

“A provocateur and media polemicist, Wolff has a penchant for stirring up an argument and pushing the facts as far as they’ll go, and sometimes further than they can tolerate, according to his critics,” Post media reporter Paul Farhi said in one report.

“He has been accused of not just recreating scenes in his books and columns, but of creating them wholesale.”

Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” was excerpted by The Guardian and New York magazine. He said it was based on 200 interviews, including with Trump, Bannon, and other White House staffers.