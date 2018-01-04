Trump attorney sends Bannon cease and desist letter over ‘disparaging’ comments; Bannon still thinks Trump is a ‘great man’

ABC NEWS – JOHN SANTUCCI

ABC News reports that lawyers on behalf of President Donald Trump sent a letter Wednesday night to former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon demanding he refrain from making disparaging comments against the president and his family.

The letter comes after excerpts from a forthcoming book by journalist Michael Wolff were made public Wednesday, causing a stir.

Trump attorney Charles J. Harder of the firm Harder Mirell & Abrams LLP, said in a statement, “This law firm represents President Donald J. Trump and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. On behalf of our clients, legal notice was issued today to Stephen K. Bannon, that his actions of communicating with author Michael Wolff regarding an upcoming book give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our clients. Legal action is imminent.”

According to the New York Daily News Steve Bannon still thinks President Trump is a “great man,” despite getting a cease-and-desist order from the commander-in-chief’s legal team.

“The President is a great man,” Bannon said on Sirius XM radio’s “Breitbart News Tonight” late Wednesday. “You know I support him day in and day out.”

Bannon’s infallible support of Trump came after a caller asked about the President’s statement earlier in the day that his ex-pal had “lost his mind.”