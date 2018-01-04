Roy Moore accuser files lawsuit against him for defamation

AL.COM – PAUL GATTIS

Leigh Corfman, who claimed that former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore molested her when she was 14 years old, has filed a defamation lawsuit against him.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, also names Moore’s campaign as a defendant.

Moore and his campaign committee “have defamed Ms. Corfman, repeatedly and in all forms of media, calling her a liar and questioning her motivation for publicly disclosing that Mr. Moore sexually abused her in 1979 when she was a 14-year-old high school freshman and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.”

The allegations by Corfman, first reported Nov. 9 by The Washington Post, were the centerpiece of a scandal that plagued Moore’s campaign over the final month, which ended with a narrow loss to Democrat Doug Jones.