North Korea crashed missile into its own city during failed test

NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

Forget reaching the US mainland, one errant North Korean missile went rogue last year and crashed into a city not far from the capital, Pyongyang, according to a report.

A Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile turned itself into a very-short-range rocket when it failed during a test flight on April 28, 2017, and slammed into the city of Tokchon, according to The Diplomat magazine.

The missile, which was launched from the Pukchang airfield, flew just 24 miles before taking a nosedive and striking a complex of industrial or agricultural buildings, the mag reported.

According to a US government source with knowledge of the hermit kingdom’s weapons program, the missile’s first-stage engines failed after about a minute of flight.