Man jailed for 17 years until lawyers find look-alike convict with same first name

NEW YORK POST – AMANDA WOODS

A Missouri man spent nearly 17 years behind bars for robbery until his doppelganger was discovered — and the other guy looked so much like him that authorities decided to toss out his conviction.

“This has been one of the most bizarre scenarios that I’ve seen in my 27 years of prosecuting cases,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe admitted Monday as he announced he was dismissing charges against Richard Anthony Jones.

Howe added that he is not planning to retry Jones,the Kansas City Star reported.

Jones, 41, had been serving a 19-year jail sentence for a 1999 robbery when he heard other inmates buzzing that another prisoner looked just liked him — and even shared his first name, Star said.