DACA Fix Hinges on Border Security Agreement That Schumer Says Must be ‘Reasonable’

PJ MEDIA – BRIDGET JOHNSON

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) said today that he’s “confident” the new year will bring a bipartisan agreement to spare Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals beneficiaries from deportation.

Cornyn said on the Senate floor today that he believes “both sides can come to an agreement regarding the legal status of this roughly 800,000 individuals who were brought to the country illegally while they were still quite young, and that includes 124,000 DACA recipients in my state of Texas alone.”

“Many of these individuals make valuable contributions and should not be penalized for decisions made by their parents – the legal ramifications of which they could not at such a young age fully understand or consent to,” the senator added. “But any such agreement must include corresponding measures regarding enforcement of our immigration laws.”

President Trump tweeted Tuesday: “Democrats are doing nothing for DACA – just interested in politics. DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start ‘falling in love’ with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS.”