Chinese Communists Vow to ‘Promote Globalization’ in Latin America

BREITBART – FRANCES MARTEL

In a Spanish-language opinion piece in one of the nation’s largest newspapers, Chinese Ambassador to Argentina Yang Wanming urged Latin American nations to increase trade ties to China,promoting Beijing’s “One Belt One Road” project and warning the Communist Party will begin a “greater push” to conquer trade in the hemisphere.

“China will adopt the participation and active promotion of economic globalization, and the perseverance in openness,” Yang wrote in a guest column in the Argentine newspaper Clarín. “China and Latin America can intensify their cooperation even more through international financial reform, the G-20, the BRICS, cooperation in the Asia Pacific, climate change, and food security.”

Only one Latin American nation, Brazil, is a member of the BRICS coalition, which also includes Russia, India, and South Africa.