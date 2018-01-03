VIDEO: Yemen Rebel Forces Capture U.S. Navy Underwater Drone

USNI NEWS – BEN WERNER

Houthi forces have captured a U.S. Navy research unmanned underwater vehicle off the coast of Yemen, according to a video released on Monday.

In the video posted online by local media on Monday, four men described as members of the “Houthi Navy” in dive gear are surrounding what appears to be a REMUS 600 UUV with the name “Smokey” printed on the body. According to the AMN News web posting, the Houthis discovered the UUV within the past week somewhere off the coast of Yemen.

The UUV, branded with the logos from manufacturer Hydroid and parent company Kongsberg, was a passive system being operated by the Navy as part of a meteorological study, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.

The video claimed the craft was operated by the Saudi coalition, which has been fighting the Houthi Yemeni separatist group since 2015.