Trump Says His Nuke Button ‘Bigger’ Than NKorea’s, and ‘My Button Works’

NEWSMAX:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Kim Jong-Un that he possessed a nuclear button that is “much bigger & more powerful” than that of the North Korean leader.

He tweeted: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

