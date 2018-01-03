Settled science hates pot

AMERICAN THINKER – JAMES LEWIS

My psychotic friend Mike from high school calls me every now and then to say hello. Mike was the smartest kid I ever knew – and also the most pot-smoking, acid-dropping, high-all-the-time kid. Vulnerable boys usually have their first psychotic breaks around age 20, and Mike has had about one hospitalization every year. He’s incurable and can’t hold a job or have a family, and his friendly phone calls are always the same weird word salad. He’s schizophrenic, but he wants to say he loves me, and I tell him the same. His learning ability seems frozen.

To learn any new information, you need your hippocampus, a large double-horned structure embedded in your brain. A healthy hippocampus uses a huge amount of blood carrying brain fuel, glucose and oxygen.

Medical scientists have known for decades that smoking pot can trigger lifelong psychosis in vulnerable teenage boys. If you smoke it in a joint, it’s also a lung cancer risk, because plant burn particles can cause cancer.