Quote attributed to Trump Friend in Guardian article is FALSE

BUZZFEED NEWS:

One of Trump’s oldest associates, Thomas Barrack, a billionaire and former chairman of Tump’s inaugural committee, said of the president: “He’s not only crazy, he’s stupid.”

Barrack, denied saying those words on Wednesday, telling New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman that the quote attributed to him in Wolff’s book was “totally false.”

“It’s clear to anyone who knows me that those aren’t my words and inconsistent with anything I’ve ever said,” Barrack said, adding that Wolffe never reached out to him to check if the quote was accurate.