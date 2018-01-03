ICE Director Promises Doubling of Officers After ‘Sanctuary’ Law Signed

FOX NEWS:
Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan said California “better hold on tight” after its liberal Democratic governor allowed a sanctuary state law to take effect this week.
Gov. Jerry Brown claimed the law will protect illegal immigrants living quietly in the shadows of society from law enforcement intent on “yanking them out of there.”
“I think it’s terrible,” Homan said, adding that Brown’s action put politics in front of public safety.
