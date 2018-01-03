Freed Taliban hostage faces assault charges in Canada

CBC:

Joshua Boyle, the Canadian man who was held captive in Afghanistan for five years with his wife, has been charged with several criminal offences in Ottawa, including sexual assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats, CBC News has confirmed.

Boyle, his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, and their three children were rescued in October, five years after the couple were abducted while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan. The children were born in captivity.

Court records show Boyle, 34, is facing 15 charges and that he made a court appearance at the Ottawa courthouse on New Year’s Day. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court via video link Wednesday morning.