Gunman who killed deputy fled mental ward: VA document

NEW YORK POST:

The gunman who killed a Colorado sheriff’s deputy escaped from the mental health ward of a VA hospital in Wyoming in 2014 but was located and returned, according to a Veterans Affairs document obtained Tuesday by the Associated Press.

The document was provided to the AP by a congressional aide on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to release it. The document was first reported by the Denver Post.

The gunman, Matthew Riehl, fatally shot Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish and wounded four other officers Sunday, Colorado authorities said. Riehl was killed by a SWAT team.