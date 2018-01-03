‘Backstabbing, Harassing, Lying’: Don Jr. Slams Bannon After ‘Treason’ Remarks share this email

Fox News:

President Trump’s eldest son responded to accusations of “treasonous” behavior by Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser.

In excerpts from an upcoming book by Michael Wolff, Bannon criticized a meeting Donald Trump Jr. had with Russian nationals at Trump Tower in Manhattan, N.Y.

Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s**t, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” Bannon said.

Bannon also said the 40-year-old executive vice president of the Trump Organization will “crack like an egg” in any possible public testimony about the situation.

