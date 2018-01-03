Boy, 10, starts a drag club for KIDS

DAILY MAIL – AOHBHINN MCBRIDE

Drag clubs are nothing new in New York City — but it took a 10-year-old to dream up the first drag club for children.

Desmond Napoles from Brooklyn in New York City is better known by his drag name, Desmond is Amazing. Though still quite young, he first expressed an interest in dressing up in drag as a toddler and has become somewhat of a celebrity on the drag circuit.

And he is convinced that there are more kids out there just like him. So now, the precocious youngster is launching Haus of Amazing, the ‘first and only drag club for kids,’ where no adults are allowed.