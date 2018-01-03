BBC is hit by complaints that ‘all villains are explicitly Jewish’ in Sunday night crime hit McMafia

DAILY MAIL – THOMAS BURROWS

The BBC has been hit by accusations of anti-Semitism by Jewish groups following the airing of its new crime drama McMafia.

McMafia explores the world of organised crime and follows the story of Alex Goodman, played by actor James Norton, the English-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history.

But since the first two episodes were aired this week, it has been hit by complaints, with viewers saying it contained ‘gratuitous slurs’ and ‘lazy stereotyping’ against the Jewish community.