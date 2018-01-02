Video: Ex-teacher filmed shouting racial slurs claims she’s too educated to be racist

NEW YORK POST – TAMAR LAPIN



A former teacher was caught on camera yelling racial slurs at a black Dollar Tree employee — but now claims she’s too educated to be racist, according to a report.

Pamela Sharma was recorded calling an employee at the discount store in Lawrenceville, Georgia, a “black whore” and a “black slave” during a foul rant last week, WSB-TV reported.

“You shut up. You’re a black slave,” Sharma can be heard shouting in the video obtained by the outlet. “That’s why Jesus wasn’t black,” she reportedly screamed.

Employee Alise Fowler gave a witness statement to cops, but did not file charges against the woman — though she wants her banned from the store, she said.