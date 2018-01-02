Suspected cop-killer ranted on video app before deadly ambush

NEW YORK POST – TAMAR LAPIN

The gunman who killed a young Colorado deputy live-streamed the hours before the shooting in a profanity-laced rant, according to local reports.

Matthew Riehl, 37, broadcast a nonsensical rant about life and his 911 call asking deputies to come help him after an argument with his roommate early Sunday, local channel KUSA reported.

“If anybody bothers me, that’s why I’ve had a couple of scotches,” he said on live-streaming app Periscope. “I’m sorry maybe I bought over 1,000 rounds of ammunition at Walmart. It’s not illegal.”

The grainy video was filmed inside Riehl’s apartment, where he would later fire 100 shots, killing 29-year-old deputy and dad-of-two Zackari Parrish and wounding three other officers, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.