Sanctuary State Signs Pop Up on California Highways for the New Year: “Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome!”

Anonymous Street artists moved out to highways once again to ring in the new year by posting messages to the “Welcome to California” highway signs.

The signs were put up north of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Primm, Nevada and on Highway 95 in California and read:

“OFFICIAL SANCTUARY STATE, Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome! Democrats Need The Votes!”

The highway signs are apparently commemorating California’s new Sanctuary State status.

NOTE: It is unclear who originated this action.