New York City to install 1,500 barriers to prevent vehicle ramming attacks

WABC:

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced new measures to prevent vehicle ramming terror attacks in New York City.

Starting later this month, the city will begin installing more than 1,500 new permanent bollards in Times Square and other public spaces.

The metal stations are meant to address the threat of vehicle borne terror attacks and keep pedestrians safe.

“These bollards will make sure vehicles can never come into places where pedestrians are,” de Blasio said.

The mayor mentioned the Halloween terror attack, in which alleged ISIS sympathizer Sayfullo Saipov allegedly drove a rented truck into pedestrians on the jogging path adjacent to the Hudson River.

“When a vehicle plows into a group of innocent pedestrians, it’s disgusting,” de Blasio said.

The mayor also mentioned what happened in Times Square in May, when Richard Rojas, a Navy veteran allegedly high on drugs, plowed through a crowded sidewalk, killing an 18-year-old visitor from Michigan.