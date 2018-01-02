Man accused of beating stepson to death, forcing brothers to sleep next to body

NEW YORK POST – CHRIS PEREZ

A Florida man beat his stepson to death for sneaking out of bed to get a cookie — and then forced the boy’s brothers to sleep next to his body all night, according to prosecutors.

Jack Junior Montgomery, 31, of Tampa, was arraigned Monday and held on bond for the murder of 7-year-old Brice Russell, WFLA reports.

Brice’s mother, Donya Shenita Russell, had left him in Montgomery’s care — along with three of his siblings — while she worked a double shift on Friday night. The family was reportedly staying at a local hotel.

“While she was out working (Montgomery) chose to not only physically discipline this child himself, by not only repeatedly punching and throwing him on the ground — but threatening bodily harm upon the two brothers if they did not partake and equally discipline him,” Assistant State Attorney Matthew Smith charged in court.