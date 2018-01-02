Kim building largest missile yet to mark North Korea’s birthday

NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

North Korean despot Kim Jong Un has ordered his scientists to build the hermit kingdom’s largest missile in time for a Sept. 9 launch — the 70th anniversary of the founding of the republic, according to a report.

A defector who was involved in the rogue regime’s missile program suggested Kim issued the directive during a meeting of military brass and scientists in Pyongyang, Japan’s Mainichi newspaper reported.

He said the missile will be called the Unha-4 and will be a larger version of the Unha-3, a three-stage vehicle that North Korea claims is designed to put satellites in orbit, according to the UK’s Telegraph.

An Unha-3 was successfully launched from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the far northwest of the country in February 2016.