ISIS ‘lone wolf’ fanatic takes chilling selfie on a snow-covered New York street as terror group urges a wave of knife attacks at US churches

THE SUN – MATT ACTON

The chilling image appears to show the would-be terrorist posing on a street in New York.

The monster also seems to be wearing an ISIS-branded scarf to hide his face – but experts have warned that it might be computer-generated.

The disturbing selfie comes as the supporters of the terror group released another poster urging attacks in churches with knives.

The propaganda piece shows a masked fighter brandishing a bloodied knife with the words: “It’s cheaper than a chainsaw.”