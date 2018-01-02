GAY KILLER CAPTURED IN IRAQ

FOX NEWS:

A white-bearded ISIS militant who presided over the killings of dozens of gay men and others who ran afoul of the so-called “caliphate” was captured in the Iraqi city of Mosul last week, according to reports.

Abu Omer was arrested after locals in Mosul tipped security forces off to his hideout in the city, the Iran-based AhlulBayt News Agency (ANBA) reported, citing Iraqi media outlets.

Abu Omer was a prominent presence in several sick videos of ISIS executions, in which homosexuals were thrown off buildings and others beheaded and stoned to death for minor offenses such as blasphemy.