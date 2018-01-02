First recreational marijuana shops open in California

THE MERCURY NEWS – LISA M. KRIEGER

While most of the Bay Area was still sound asleep, thousands of polite, cheerful and suddenly law-abiding marijuana customers awoke before dawn on New Year’s Day to stand in line for the state’s first-ever legal sales of a long-demonized plant.

“It feels great. It is long overdue,” said Craig Reinarman, a UC Santa Cruz sociology and legal studies professor emeritus who purchased the first weed at the KindPeoples dispensary in Santa Cruz to a round of applause.

Then he carefully wrapped up his new purchase — a eighth of a gram of indica flower called “Nine Pound Hammer” — and went home to catch up on some work.

The cannabis would wait for later, he said. “It’ll make late night TV more fun,” the 69-year-old Reinarman quipped.