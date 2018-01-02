Doctors to remove 10-pound tumor from boy’s face

NEW YORK POST:

Doctors in Florida are planning to remove a 10-pound tumor from a Cuban teen’s face.

The Miami Herald reports that 14-year-old Emanuel Zayas and his parents recently traveled to Miami on a medical visa. Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, and a team of surgeons will operate on Jan. 12 at Jackson’s Holtz Children’s Hospital.

Marx says Emanuel was born with a rare disorder called polyostotic fibrous dysplasia, which causes his body to develop scarlike tissue instead of bone. The disorder often causes fractures and deformities of the arms, legs and skull.