Dentist ordered to pay mother nearly $1 million for raising him, funding his training

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – CAITLYN HITT

A dentist in Taiwan has been ordered by one of the country’s top courts to pay his mother nearly $1 million for raising him and funding his dentistry training, according to The BBC.

The mother and son reportedly signed a contract in 1997 in which the dentist, who was 20 years old at the time, vowed to pay his mother 60% of his monthly income after getting his dentistry license.

When he refused to pay her for a number of years, she took him to court.

The son argued that it was wrong of his mother, identified only by the last name Luo, to demand financial repayment plus interest for raising him.