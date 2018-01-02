Video: CNN revels in pot smoke during New Year’s Eve report from Denver

FOX NEWS:

really @cnn , this is where your morals have landed in 2018?

Old ladies and gas mask bongs?

CNN loves pot.#FakeNewsCNN #CNN #NYE2017 pic.twitter.com/YK22gw7TGe — Mindless Robots (@MindlessRobots) January 1, 2018

CNN put the “J” in journalism Sunday night, with a marijuana-themed New Year’s Eve show many viewers found downright doobie-ous.

During the beleaguered cable news network’s year-end show from Times Square, reporter Randi Kaye did several, um, “hits” from Denver, where marijuana is legal. At various points, she held a joint, lit a bong, marveled over a special gas mask used by stoners and wondered where she was.