City’s first 2018 baby born at Flushing Hospital in Queens

PHOTO CREDIT: KEVIN C DOWNS/FOR NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

DALE W. EISINGER, GRAHAM RAYMAN – NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

After a difficult 36-hour labor, a first-time Queens mom cradled her tiny baby daughter Kazi, who won bragging rights as the city’s first newborn of 2018. Little Kazi Ariana Shirin was born at 12:01 a.m. at Flushing Hospital in Queens to new mom Tania Shirin, 25, a Bangladeshi immigrant, officials said. The infant weighed in at 4 pounds, 11.5 ounces and is 18 inches tall, officials said. “I am so excited for our new year baby,” said the exhausted mom, who primarily speaks Bengali. “We feel so happy for new year baby especially. And she’s my first baby!” Tania Shirin, who lives in Jamaica, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in April.

READ MORE AT THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS