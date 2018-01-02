Aspiring doctor mysteriously dies on flight home for holidays

NEW YORK POST – JOSHUA RHETT MILLER

A family in Minnesota says they’re still stunned after a college freshman suddenly died during a flight home before the holiday break — and no one can tell them why more than a week later.

Griffin “Babu” Gutwa, 18, of Burnsville, called his parents before the Dec. 22 flight from California to Minnesota and said he was looking forward to returning home to Minneapolis-St. Paul from the University of San Diego, where he was studying to become a physician, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

“He had just finished his exams,” Gutwa’s father, Gideon, told the newspaper. “He was excited to come home.”