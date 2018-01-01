Kim Jong Un says he has a ‘nuclear button’ on his desk

Associated Press – NY Post

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country’s nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat. Kim was speaking in his annual New Year’s Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of “completing” its nuclear forces and added that the has a “nuclear button” on his desk. The customary New Year’s address was broadcast Monday morning on North Korean state television.

