Colorado gunman threatened to ‘fire’ sheriff before shooting deputies

NBC NEWS:

Weeks before he started shooting, the Colorado gunman who killed one deputy and wounded four more unleashed a verbal barrage against Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and his department.

Matthew Riehl, who was killed in the deadly New Year’s Eve shootout, went on a profane rant against the sheriff and other officers in a YouTube video entitled “Fire Sheriff Spurlock” that was posted on Dec. 13, The Associated Press reported.

Vowing to run against Spurlock as a libertarian, Riehl wrapped-up his railing with a holiday greeting and a vow to “fire all these bums come early next year.”

A 37-year-old Iraq War vet, Riehl was vague about his political beliefs and did not threaten violence, The AP said. He also gave no inkling as to why he had a beef with the department. But he called Spurlock a clown and flashed the business card of a specific officer whom he accused of being a pimp.