Video: Stanford Band Mocks Border Wall, Whataburger During Alamo Bowl Halftime Show

BREITBART:

Attendees at the Valero Alamo Bowl booed the Stanford University Band during its halftime performance after the bandsmen mocked the border wall, Whataburger, and all things Texan. The performance came during the California university’s bowl game versus Texas Christian University (TCU). TCU responded by defeating the Stanford Cardinals.

The Stanford marching band, known for satirical halftime performances, poked fun at Texan’s state pride, the border wall proposed by President Donald Trump, horned frogs (the TCU mascot), and Whataburger (the iconic Texas hamburger chain), KSAT reported. Audience members booed the band loudly when they mocked the border wall, and even louder when they took on Whataburger.