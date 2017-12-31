Trump earns praise for support of Iranian protesters

THE HILL:

President Trump on Sunday earned praise from lawmakers and former government officials for his approach to the protests taking place in Iran.

The Trump administration has taken a strong stance supporting peaceful demonstrators protesting against the government in Tehran, with Trump tweeting about it multiple times and Vice President Pence and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also voicing support.

His position has bipartisan appeal, with Democrats including Trump’s former presidential opponent Hillary Clinton making similar statements over the last few days in support of the protesters.

“The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism,” Trump said early Sunday. “Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!”