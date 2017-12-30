Los Angeles man arrested in ‘swatting’ prank that led to fatal police shooting

Authorities in Los Angeles arrested a 25-year-old California man over an alleged prank phone call that resulted in police fatally shooting an unarmed Kansas man.

Police on Friday said they had arrested 25-year-old Tyler Barriss, the gamer suspected to be behind the deadly hoax, known as “swatting” — a potentially catastrophic prank in which a person makes a fake police report to trigger a massive emergency response.

The victim, identified as Andrew Finch, was gunned down on Thursday night after cops received a disturbing 911 call from a man who claimed he had shot his father and was holding his mother and younger brother hostage.