Los Angeles man arrested in ‘swatting’ prank that led to fatal police shooting

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – THOMAS LAFORGIA, CHRIS SOMMERFELDT
Authorities in Los Angeles arrested a 25-year-old California man over an alleged prank phone call that resulted in police fatally shooting an unarmed Kansas man.
Police on Friday said they had arrested 25-year-old Tyler Barriss, the gamer suspected to be behind the deadly hoax, known as “swatting” — a potentially catastrophic prank in which a person makes a fake police report to trigger a massive emergency response.
The victim, identified as Andrew Finch, was gunned down on Thursday night after cops received a disturbing 911 call from a man who claimed he had shot his father and was holding his mother and younger brother hostage.
“I shot him in the head and he’s not breathing anymore,” the caller said, according to a recording released by the Wichita Police Department.
The caller then added, “I might just pour gasoline all over the house, I might just set it on fire.”