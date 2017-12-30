Video: 2 reportedly killed as mass protests in Iran turn violent

NEW YORK POST:

Iran’s major cities descended into chaos Saturday as anti-government protesters hurled stones at cops — who fought back with tear gas.

Social media reported that two demonstrators were shot dead by police in the western town of Daoud.

Officials urged people to stay away from “illegal gatherings.’’

But the warning failed to persuade furious Iranians, who had been holding protests since Thursday, the Sunday Times of London reported.

President Trump took to Twitter to show his support for opponents of the government.

“Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The world is watching!’’ he wrote at 2:02 p.m.

“The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change,” he wrote in an earlier tweet, “and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran’s people are what their leaders fear most….”