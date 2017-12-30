2 security guards killed at Vegas hotel-casino: cops

NEW YORK POST:

Police in Las Vegas say two security guards are dead after being shot in a room at a hotel-casino.

Police say the alleged shooter ran away after the shooting Saturday morning at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur but then was found by police at a nearby residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter’s condition and the victims’ identities have not been released.

Additional information about the circumstances of the incident, including a possible motive, was not immediately available.

A call to the hotel-casino’s office went unanswered.