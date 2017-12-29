WATCH: Anti-Trump Protester Disrupts Disney’s ‘Hall of Presidents’ Attraction

BREITBART – TOM CICCOTTA

An anti-Trump protester proudly heckled the animatronic of President Trump at Walt Disney World and posted a video of his “protest” to social media this week.

I protested @realDonaldTrump at the #hallofpresidents cuz I’ll never get this close in real life probs. #lockhimup pic.twitter.com/jKOQShIdz8 — Earnest Gay Thoughts (@JayMalsky) December 27, 2017

Jay Malsky, an actor and comedian, created a scene at Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents attraction earlier this week, much to the confusion of families in attendance. Right before the animatronic of President Trump was started to speak, Malsky started a series of “Lock him up” chants.

Malsky immediately faced a backlash on social media after he decided to share the video he recorded of his protest.