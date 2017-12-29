Trump Tweets: No Deal on DACA Without the Wall

BREITBART – CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum to Democrats regarding amnesty for DACA recipients, saying there would be no deal without funding for the border wall.

“The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday morning. “We must protect our Country at all cost!”:

The president repeated comments about the wall and a DACA deal in an interview with the New York Times on Thursday.