Philadelphia Police Using Blocking Trucks, Drone For Mummers Parade

CBS PHILLY:

Whether it’s New Year’s Eve celebrations or the Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day, Philadelphia police say they are prepared to keep everyone safe.

Deputy Commissioner of Investigations and Homeland Security Dennis Wilson says when you ring in the new year, don’t be stupid with celebratory gunfire.

Wilson says for the parade, to ensure the safety of participants and the public, “all hands will be on deck.”

“You’ll see a lot of uniform patrols. We’ll have plainclothes officers that you won’t see. There are many layers of security,” explained Wilson.

Blocking trucks will be deployed.

“That’s every large event now. Every intersection will have blocking vehicles off of Broad Street. The main viewing area will have larger blocking vehicles, and more of them,” said Wilson.

Wilson says police will also be using a drone.