Four children among dozen killed in Bronx apartment building fire

NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

Fire investigators on Friday continued searching for the cause of a fast-moving blaze that ripped through a five-story Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people, including four children.

The dead included three girls, ages 1, 2 and 7, and an unidentified boy, police said. Three women, ages 19, 37 and 63, four unidentified men and one unidentified woman also perished.

Their identities have not yet been released, but fire officials told News 4 that at least three of the victims were from the same family.

Four others were critically injured after the five-alarm blaze on Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street, which Mayor Bill de Blasio called an “unspeakable tragedy.”