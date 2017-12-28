Former guests accuse Dr. Phil of giving drugs, booze to addicts

PAGE SIX – ZACHARY KUSSIN

It may have been a surprise for viewers of “Dr. Phil” to see Todd Herzog — the winner of “Survivor: China” — appear completely drunk in an episode aired in 2013, blowing a whopping .263, which is over three times the legal limit to drive, in a breathalyzer test.

But even more shocking are the bombshell allegations that Herzog, now 32, is making.

In a joint investigative story between STAT and the Boston Globe published Thursday, Herzog, who at the time was battling an alcohol addiction, claims that he was stone-cold sober when he arrived at the show’s Los Angeles studio for the taping — and found a bottle of Smirnoff vodka in his dressing room.

Herzog says he was unable to resist drinking the bottle — and claims that, once he had, a show staffer gave him a Xanax to “calm his nerves.”