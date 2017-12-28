Quadruple homicide in upstate NY eerily similar to 2014 murders

NEW YORK POST – CHRIS PEREZ

The circumstances surrounding the murders of an upstate mother, her two children and her domestic partner are eerily similar to another quadruple homicide that happened in 2014 — less than 10 miles away.

Cops still haven’t caught the killer in that case and they appear to be just as puzzled about what went down this week in Troy.

“We are certainly appealing to people in the community that would have any knowledge as to what may have transpired there to contact us as soon as possible,” Police Chief James Tedesco told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

While authorities have not disclosed how the mother, her two children and her partner were killed, the death toll and nature of the crime alone hearken back to the 2014 slayings of the Chen family in their home in Guilderland.