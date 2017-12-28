Owner won’t clean Confederate statue after vandals cover it in pink paint

NEW YORK POST – TAMAR LAPIN

Vandals have splashed pink paint onto a Confederate statue in Nashville — but the owner says it will only draw more attention to his work.

“They’ve been trying to figure out how to cover it up,” said Bill Dorris, who owns the sculpture and the property on which it stands. “I do think they chose a good color.”A privately owned statue of Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest placed along Interstate 65 in Nashville was covered in the hue late Tuesday or early Wednesday, the Tennessean reported.

Dorris said the bright pink would “show up real good” and that he had no plans to remove the paint, which he expected would turn red in the sunlight.

The statue depicts a horse on its hind legs, carrying the short, grimacing Confederate leader on its back as he brandishes a pistol.