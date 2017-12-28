MIGRANT STABS TEEN TO DEATH AT GROCERY STORE

INFOWARS – KIT DANIELS

A German girl was stabbed to death by an Afghan at a busy grocery store in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The 15-year-old girl was being harassed by the Afghan after she ended their relationship, reported the Frankfurter Allgemeine.

“The victim’s parents had reported the 15-year-old boy in mid-December for insulting, coercing and threatening her daughter,” the newspaper stated.

The Afghan arrived in Germany as an unaccompanied minor in April 2016, according to police, and had moved in and out of youth shelters.

He only faces a maximum of 10 years in prison due to German juvenile laws, but given that he’s recent migrant – and German officials love their migrants – it’s likely his sentence will be more lenient.