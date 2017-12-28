Kabul blasts kill more than 40 people at pro-Iranian Shiite cultural center

THE WASHINGTON POST – SAYED SALAHUDDIN

A series of explosions at a gathering inside a Shiite cultural center killed more than 40 people and injured dozens more in the Afghan capital Thursday in the latest sign of rising violence in the city.

Hospital officials and residents said the toll from the blasts — in the compound of the Afghan Voice news agency in a Shiite-dominated part of Kabul — could increase.

The Islamic State claimed it carried out the attack, according to a statement on the group’s Amaq News Agency. It said a suicide bomber detonated one blast, which was followed by three other explosions.