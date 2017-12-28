Film industry retirement home accused of sex abuse cover-up

NEW YORK POST – DAVID ROUB

Allegations of a cover-up of sexual assaults at the Motion Picture Country House and Hospital have been leveled on behalf of one of the women who was allegedly assaulted there.

Attorneys for Sylvia Mathes, one of more than a dozen elderly women who were allegedly assaulted by a fellow resident, now claim an unidentified attorney for the Motion Picture Television Fund, which runs the skilled-nursing facility in Woodland Hills, California, lied to them and tried to cover up the cover-up by claiming a key witness could not give her deposition earlier this month because she had pneumonia, when in fact she was ready and willing to be deposed.

As previously reported, the MPTF was accused of a “cover up” of numerous sexual assaults of female residents at its famed Alzheimer’s unit, known as Harry’s Haven.