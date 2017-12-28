Alleged MS-13 member gunned down days after release from jail

NEW YORK POST – GABRIELLE FONROUGE

An alleged member of the notorious street gang MS-13 in Maryland was gunned down just two days after being released from jail despite a federal immigration detainer lodged against him, reports said.

Jose Herrera, 18, a Honduran immigrant, was charged in October with trespassing and fourth-degree burglary for squatting in an abandoned building-turned-MS-13 hangout and issued a criminal summons, WJLA reported. When he failed to show up in court, a judge issued a bench warrant, which he was arrested for on Dec. 12.

Ten days later, he was released on a $100 bond even though there was a pending ICE detainer the agency said was lodged in October.

On Christmas Eve, just two days after his release from jail, Herrera was fatally shot in front of a Silver Spring apartment.