Man charged with hitting pregnant woman, injecting her with meth

CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL – JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Police charged a Charleston man with malicious wounding Thursday after he allegedly struck a pregnant woman with a baseball bat and injected her with methamphetamine without consent.

The incident occurred at a home in the 1800 block of Coral Drive in Charleston, according to a criminal complaint.

Kyle Wilson Stowers, 21, was being held at the South Central Regional Jail. His bail was set at $10,000, cash only.

According to the complaint, the woman, who is 37 weeks pregnant, said Stowers struck her multiple times in the head, face and torso, causing bruises, cuts and severe pain.

It also states that he hit her with a wooden baseball bat in the legs.